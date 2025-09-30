Qatar to hold mediation talks with Hamas, Türkiye over U.S. proposal

Trending Now
September 30, 2025

DOHA, Sept. 30 — Qatar said on Tuesday that it will hold mediation talks with Hamas and Türkiye over a U.S.-proposed peace plan for Gaza.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters in Doha that Turkish representatives are set to take part in a meeting of the Gaza mediation team later in the day, while Hamas officials study the plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Türkiye now stands as part of the U.S. initiative,” al-Ansari said. He said that Hamas officials had received the full U.S. plan late Monday night and promised to responsibly examine it.

On Monday, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to his newly proposed 20-point Gaza peace plan.

Trump added that, if Hamas accepted the proposal, it would require the release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours and called on the group to accept the terms.

Netanyahu, however, warned that Israel would “finish the job” against Hamas if the militants rejected the proposal. Qatar has been a key mediator in the Gaza conflict, working alongside Egypt, the United States and other regional players to push for a ceasefire, humanitarian access and a long-term political settlement. (Xinhua)

