Parts of Australia’s state of Queensland close roads due to flash flooding

SYDNEY, Feb. 14 — Several roads across the Fraser Coast region and the North Burnett region in Australia’s state of Queensland were closed due to flash flooding, said the Queensland Police Service in a statement on Saturday.

Police said a 63-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were rescued and transported to hospital with minor injuries after police were called to Gooroolba Biggenden Road in the North Burnett region at about 7:15 p.m. local time on Friday, following reports that a car was trapped in floodwater.

Later on Friday night, police and emergency services responded to a report at about 10:40 p.m. local time on Booral Road in the Fraser Coast region, where a car was caught in floodwaters.

A 56-year-old woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, as well as a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man who entered the water and attempted to rescue her, were safely rescued.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Minor Flood Warning for the Flinders River on Saturday, cautioning that showers and storms with possible heavy rainfall were forecast to continue in the catchment for the remainder of the weekend and into next week, which may cause minor flooding at Richmond Post Office from Saturday night, with higher levels possible.

The bureau also issued a Minor Flood Warning for the Burrum River catchment on Saturday, warning that minor flooding was possible along the Burrum River at Howard overnight Saturday into Sunday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

