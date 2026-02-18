Severe blizzard grounds flights, disrupts traffic in Romania

BUCHAREST, Feb. 18 — A heavy snowstorm hit southern and southeastern Romania overnight, prompting a red alert in Bucharest and disrupting road, air and maritime traffic, authorities said on Wednesday.

The storm affected 67 localities across 21 counties, including Bucharest, but no injuries have been reported, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

The National Meteorological Administration issued red alerts for heavy snowfall in Ilfov County and Bucharest, expecting snow accumulation to exceed 50 cm in the capital.

At Henri Coanda International Airport, eight flights were cancelled and five diverted due to poor visibility and snow, while two runways were temporarily closed.

Road traffic was restricted on several motorways near Bucharest. Maritime operations were suspended in Constanta and Tulcea counties, and lorry traffic at the Ruse-Giurgiu border crossing with Bulgaria was halted.

Power outages affected 21 localities across five counties, leaving about 18,400 consumers without electricity.

Authorities urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, as further snowfall and strong winds could cause more disruptions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

