Trending Now
Home InternationalClimate and Weather Severe blizzard grounds flights, disrupts traffic in Romania
Severe blizzard grounds flights, disrupts traffic in Romania
Climate and WeatherCurrent AffairsEuropeInternationaltragedy

Severe blizzard grounds flights, disrupts traffic in Romania

February 18, 2026

BUCHAREST, Feb. 18 — A heavy snowstorm hit southern and southeastern Romania overnight, prompting a red alert in Bucharest and disrupting road, air and maritime traffic, authorities said on Wednesday.

The storm affected 67 localities across 21 counties, including Bucharest, but no injuries have been reported, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

The National Meteorological Administration issued red alerts for heavy snowfall in Ilfov County and Bucharest, expecting snow accumulation to exceed 50 cm in the capital.

At Henri Coanda International Airport, eight flights were cancelled and five diverted due to poor visibility and snow, while two runways were temporarily closed.

Road traffic was restricted on several motorways near Bucharest. Maritime operations were suspended in Constanta and Tulcea counties, and lorry traffic at the Ruse-Giurgiu border crossing with Bulgaria was halted.

Power outages affected 21 localities across five counties, leaving about 18,400 consumers without electricity.

Authorities urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, as further snowfall and strong winds could cause more disruptions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN high-level meeting reinvigorates commitment to global development

September 24, 2025

Japanese prosecutors seek life sentence for shooter of...

December 18, 2025

Kenyan leader slashes electricity tariffs by 30 pct...

December 12, 2021

Mainland slams DPP for selling out Taiwan to...

January 14, 2026

Old Mutual Wealth Namibia Sponsors Namibian Veld Shooting...

June 20, 2024

EU to increase investment in Greenland, von der...

January 21, 2026

Kawana Inaugurates Namasira Sub-Police Station in Kavango West

July 27, 2023

Portugal opens presidential polls

January 18, 2026

Death toll climbs to 128 from heavy rains...

June 4, 2022

Ndevashiya Highlights Agricultural Equipment Delivery and Urges Water...

August 30, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.