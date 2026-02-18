Malawi issues order to curb conflict of interest in public health services

LILONGWE, Feb. 18 — Malawian President Peter Mutharika has issued an executive order barring employees in public hospitals or other public health facilities from owning, operating, or holding shares in a private health clinic or pharmacy.

The order, issued on Tuesday, also prohibits employees of government hospitals and public health facilities from soliciting, demanding, or accepting fees or monetary favors from patients as a condition for receiving health services.

The order follows remarks by Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi about allegations that some medical practitioners were soliciting large sums of money from patients and guardians in public hospitals in exchange for providing services.

According to the order, some health personnel were also advising patients to seek treatment at private clinics to access better care.

The president described the alleged conduct as “unlawful, unethical, and wholly unacceptable,” saying it contravenes patients’ constitutional right to access health services.

He gave employees who own private health facilities an ultimatum of 30 days from the date of issuance to relinquish ownership.

“Any employee currently holding such ownership or shares must divest within thirty (30) days from the date of this Executive Order,” the order said. “Failure to comply shall result in dismissal and further legal action as appropriate.”

The Malawi Health Equity Network hailed the order as a “bold and long-overdue intervention aimed at protecting the constitutional right of Malawians to access public health services without illegal payments, coercion, or discrimination,” but urged the government to strictly enforce the measures.

In a statement issued Tuesday, it called for clear reporting and complaint mechanisms that are safe and accessible to patients, and for protection for patients and health workers who report corruption and malpractice. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

