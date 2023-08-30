A businessman donates 4000 maize meal bags to drought-affected households in the Kavango West Region

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

NKURENKURU, 30 August- In an exemplary act of corporate social responsibility, Winnie Metzeger, a respected businessman in the Kavango West region, has stepped up to aid critically drought-stricken households in the area. On Monday, Metzeger Drilling donated 4,000 bags of maize meal, valued at approximately N$320,000.00, to the Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) at the Musese Green Scheme.

The dire situation prompted the KWRC to seek assistance from the business community, urging them to join forces with the government in providing relief to those severely affected by the ongoing drought. While waiting for the Office of the Prime Minister to implement national drought relief measures, the regional council appealed to local businesses for support.

Expressing gratitude for Metzeger’s generosity, Joseph Sivaku Sikongo, Chairperson of the Kavango West Regional Council, commended the businessman’s compassionate gesture and called upon other farmers and entrepreneurs in the region to follow in his benevolent footsteps. Sikongo emphasized the importance of collective efforts in assisting those in need during these challenging times.

The donated bags of maize meal will provide much-needed sustenance to drought-affected households in the eight constituencies of Kavango West. With the region grappling with food scarcity and dwindling water resources, this donation will go a long way toward alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities.

Metzeger’s commitment to social responsibility serves as a shining example of how businesses can contribute meaningfully to their communities. By extending a helping hand, he has demonstrated the significant impact that individual acts of kindness can have on tackling societal challenges.

As the drought crisis persists, it is hoped that Metzeger’s noble act will inspire others to lend a helping hand to those in need. With collective efforts, the region can overcome this testing period and emerge stronger and more united in the face of adversity.

The Kavango West Regional Council extends its heartfelt appreciation to Winnie Metzeger and calls upon individuals, organizations, and the government to work together to provide relief to the most vulnerable members of society.