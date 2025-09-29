SAUDI ARABIA-RIYADH-ANCIENT CHINESE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS-EXHIBITION (CN)

(250929) — RIYADH, Sept. 29, 2025 — Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua addresses the opening ceremony of a Chinese musical instruments exhibition titled “The Sound of Harmony: Musical Instruments in Ancient China” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2025.

The event opened Sunday evening at the Saudi National Museum here. The show features more than 100 pieces and sets of musical instruments from the National Museum of China, including bone flutes, bronze bell sets (Bianzhong), Guqin zithers and pipes that trace the evolution of Chinese music and aesthetics across millennia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)