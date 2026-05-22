Trending Now
Home International Several Western leaders warn Israel against West Bank settlement expansion
Several Western leaders warn Israel against West Bank settlement expansion
International

Several Western leaders warn Israel against West Bank settlement expansion

May 22, 2026

LONDON/BRUSSELS, May 22– Leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and the Netherlands on Friday warned Israel against further settlement expansion in the West Bank, saying such moves undermine stability and prospects for a two-state solution.

In a joint statement published by the British Prime Minister’s Office, the leaders said the situation in the West Bank had “deteriorated significantly,” with settler violence at “unprecedented levels.”

They said Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, adding that construction in the E1 area would divide the West Bank in two and mark a serious breach of international law.

The leaders urged businesses not to bid for construction tenders for E1 or other settlement developments, citing legal and reputation risks.

The statement reaffirmed support for a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 110
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. greenlights Ukraine’s retaliatory strikes, to call elections...

September 25, 2025

Child malnutrition claims lives of over 60 in...

January 20, 2026

Brazil-U.S. ties see feeble thaw despite Lula’s upbeat...

September 25, 2025

New round of talks on Ukraine to be...

February 13, 2026

No uranium enrichment currently carried out in Iran:...

November 17, 2025

Trump says U.S. ready to move to 2nd...

September 8, 2025

Land dispute kills 2, injures 4 in Afghanistan’s...

October 25, 2025

Children and Private System in US – an...

July 24, 2021

Russia benefits from cooperation with China, says senior...

October 3, 2025

Two Ghanaian ministers die in helicopter crash, along...

August 7, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.