Several Western leaders warn Israel against West Bank settlement expansion

LONDON/BRUSSELS, May 22– Leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and the Netherlands on Friday warned Israel against further settlement expansion in the West Bank, saying such moves undermine stability and prospects for a two-state solution.

In a joint statement published by the British Prime Minister’s Office, the leaders said the situation in the West Bank had “deteriorated significantly,” with settler violence at “unprecedented levels.”

They said Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, adding that construction in the E1 area would divide the West Bank in two and mark a serious breach of international law.

The leaders urged businesses not to bid for construction tenders for E1 or other settlement developments, citing legal and reputation risks.

The statement reaffirmed support for a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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