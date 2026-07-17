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Russian sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling aircraft parts to Ukraine
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Russian sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling aircraft parts to Ukraine

July 17, 2026

MOSCOW, July 17– A Moscow court has sentenced a 59-year-old Russian citizen to 13 years in prison for attempting to send spare parts for Russian military aircraft to Ukraine, said the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Friday.

The man acquired aviation bearings used in Mi combat helicopters, and Su and MiG aircraft in Russia and attempted to smuggle them out of the country for delivery to a key enterprise maintaining military aircraft and helicopters for the Ukrainian forces, said the FSB in a statement.

The case is the latest in a series of recently thwarted Ukrainian plots against Russia, the FSB said.

Earlier, the FSB said it had foiled large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks on the Ukrainka, Shagol and Rostov-Central military airfields. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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