Namibian Team Triumphs at Huawei’s Global Tech4Good Competition in Spain

By Lylie Happiness

Barcelona, Spain 27 February- In an inspiring showcase of talent and innovation, Team Namibia emerged as the global champion at the 3rd Seeds for the Future Tech4Good Global Competition, held in China in January 2024. The victory was announced during the Huawei Talent Summit at MWC Barcelona 2024, highlighting the team’s groundbreaking AI solution designed to revolutionize educational experiences for students.

Their winning project, an AI application, addresses the challenge of providing personalized tutoring in large classrooms. By utilizing advanced AI algorithms, the app offers individualized guidance through coursework, tracking progress in real time and significantly enhancing the learning journey for students facing limited teaching resources.

The Huawei Talent Summit, themed “I C Talent: Nurturing Excellence in a Digital World,” brought together a diverse group of participants, including international organizations like ITU and UNESCO, government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and bright minds from various Huawei initiatives. The event was a melting pot of ideas and discussions on talent development in the digital era.

Highlighted at the summit were several talent development initiatives, including the ITU-Huawei Generation Connect Young Leadership Programme, a joint project with UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning to be implemented in Morocco, and Huawei Cloud’s startup program. These initiatives underscore Huawei’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce ready to tackle future digital challenges.

Mr. Mario Maniewicz, representing ITU at the summit, launched the ITU Generation Connect Young Leadership Programme, encouraging youth to propose projects that bridge the digital divide, with the promise of funding, mentoring, and training.

Vicky Zhang, Vice President of Huawei’s Corporate Communications Dept, expressed Huawei’s dedication to global digital talent cultivation and emphasized the importance of collaboration for an inclusive digital future.

The summit also introduced a digital badge for the Huawei ICT Academy, enabling teachers and students to showcase their achievements on platforms like LinkedIn, further emphasizing Huawei’s role in education and talent development across more than 150 countries, benefiting over 2.83 million individuals.- Namibia Daily News