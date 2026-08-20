Semi-finalists of Africa’s Business Heroes showcase African innovation in Kenya

NAIROBI, Aug. 20 — Twenty semi-finalists of the 2026 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize competition gathered in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Thursday ahead of their live pitching.

The pitching sessions will determine the 10 entrepreneurs who advance to the grand finale, scheduled for December in Kigali, Rwanda. Selected from more than 24,000 applicants across the continent, the 20 entrepreneurs represent 12 African countries and span diverse sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, and financial services.

In addition to pitching their ventures on Friday and Saturday, the founders will connect with strategic partners and potential funders to commercialize and scale their innovations. During the final pitch session on Saturday, a panel of judges will select 10 finalists to advance to the December grand finale in Kigali.

Anysie Ishimwe, senior strategic partnerships and community growth consultant at ABH, highlighted that this year’s cohort features vibrant, high-impact businesses from across Africa that are creating jobs, expanding across borders, and transforming lives.

“This year’s cohort reflects that trend, with strong companies emerging across Africa. We have very innovative companies in complex manufacturing and agriculture, while others are focusing on impactful solutions like dialysis care for the underserved,” Ishimwe said.

Kome Oruade-Etim, global program manager at Acumen Angels, noted that since its inception in 2019, the competition has evolved to unlock the entrepreneurial drive of African youth and reshape local economies.

Beyond financial support, Oruade-Etim emphasized that ABH provides a vital platform for startup founders to gain mentorship, seed capital, essential skills, modern technologies, and market access.

Joseph Mungai, founder and chief executive officer of Kenyan green startup AceleAfrica, said this is his first time competing in ABH, adding that he looks forward to gaining new insights to scale up the deployment of green energy across residential, commercial, and industrial markets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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