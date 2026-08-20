South Africa to work with Zimbabwe to advance SADC priorities: minister

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20– South Africa is ready to work with Zimbabwe to advance regional integration and development priorities in Southern Africa, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said Thursday.

Lamola made the remarks while co-chairing the Fourth Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission with his Zimbabwean counterpart in Pretoria.

During South Africa’s tenure as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Lamola said the two countries would deepen cooperation in key areas, particularly water security and infrastructure supporting communities, agriculture and industry.

“We should use this shared geographical and economic advantage to deepen cooperation along the corridor, including through the modernization and expansion of road and rail infrastructure, the improvement of border management systems, the development of logistics facilities and the strengthening of connectivity with ports and regional markets,” Lamola noted.

On migration, Lamola said that following four months of anti-migration protests in South Africa, a lasting regional response requires joint leadership and cooperation between the two countries. He stressed the importance of deeper regional integration, trade and connectivity in expanding economic opportunities and promoting peaceful coexistence.

“We should work towards a Southern Africa in which mobility is increasingly driven by choice and opportunity rather than economic compulsion. Safe, orderly and regular migration benefits South Africa, Zimbabwe and the wider region,” Lamola stated.

Lamola said South Africa supports the SADC call for dialogue on migration to address its “underlying drivers” and develop holistic responses. “Together, we must continue to cooperate on migration management, border governance and the facilitation of lawful movement,” he said.

Following the conclusion of the 46th Ordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government earlier this week, the two countries’ leaders were set to meet on Friday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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