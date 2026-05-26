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Scientists develop on-chip light circuit for quantum, AI applications
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Scientists develop on-chip light circuit for quantum, AI applications

May 26, 2026

MELBOURNE, May 26 — Researchers have developed a nanoscale circuit that can generate, direct and read light-based information on a single chip, advancing next-generation quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The new technology, led by Australia’s Monash University, brings together cutting-edge materials and nanotechnology to overcome a long-standing challenge in “valleytronics”, an emerging field for faster, more energy-efficient computing and quantum technologies, said a university statement released Tuesday.

“For the first time, the team has demonstrated a fully integrated system that can generate special light signals, guide them in precise directions, and convert them into electrical signals, all within a compact, chip-based device,” it said.

Researchers said the circuit uses ultra-thin materials, just a few atoms thick, combined with specially designed nanostructures to control light at extremely small scales.

Unlike many quantum systems that require extreme cooling, it operates at room temperature, improving its practical potential.

“Until now, we could generate or detect these signals, but not do everything in one integrated device,” said Li Chi, lead author of the study published in Nature Photonics, with collaborators in Australia, China, Singapore, Germany, and Japan.

Senior author Ren Haoran, leader of Monash NanoMeta Group, said the work opens the door to compact, programmable photonic devices, enabling faster, more energy-efficient computing and new approaches to secure communications and data processing.

“This is a significant step toward scalable, chip-based technologies that use light instead of electricity to process information,” Ren said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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