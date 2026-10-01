Iran’s IRGC welcomes U.S. “expulsion” from Iraq

TEHRAN, Oct. 1– Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday welcomed the complete withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq, saying it marks the beginning of the region’s “liberation from U.S. domination.”

In a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the U.S. forces’ “expulsion” from Iraq was a “historic victory,” describing the “expulsion” as the result of Iraq’s “steadfast commitment” to its independence.

It said the United States must withdraw from the region and let regional states manage their own security, adding that years of U.S. “occupation” did not ensure safety and instead fueled “insecurity, terrorism and instability” across West Asia.

The Pentagon said Wednesday the United States and its allies have officially ended Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq. On the same day, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced the conclusion of the U.S.-led coalition’s mission to combat the IS in Iraq, which had started in 2014.

Meanwhile, the IRGC said on Thursday that its forces killed six members of an “extremist terrorist” group in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The IRGC said the casualties were inflicted on the “terrorist” group during a counter-terrorism operation and the consequent clashes in Zahedan county on Thursday morning, Sepah reported.

Sistan and Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed recurring clashes between Iranian security forces, militants, and drug traffickers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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