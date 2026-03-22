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Sri Lanka raises weekly fuel quotas under National Fuel Pass
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Sri Lanka raises weekly fuel quotas under National Fuel Pass

March 22, 2026

COLOMBO, March 22  — Sri Lanka has increased the weekly fuel quotas allocated under the QR code-based National Fuel Pass system from midnight on Saturday, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said.

Under the revised scheme, cars will receive 25 liters, up by 10 liters, while three-wheelers will receive 20 liters, an increase of 5 liters.

Quotas for motorcycles and quadricycles increased by 3 liters each to 8 liters per week, up by 3 liters, according to the corporation.

Buses, vans and land vehicles now receive 40, 10 and 15 more liters of fuel every week, respectively.

The corporation added that fuel quotas for lorries and special-purpose vehicles will remain unchanged.

Sri Lanka began distributing fuel through a mandatory QR code system for vehicles on March 15, as authorities moved to manage reserves amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing military situation in the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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