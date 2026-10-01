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Ethiopia closes embassy in Eritrea, expels 10 diplomats amid rising tensions
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Ethiopia closes embassy in Eritrea, expels 10 diplomats amid rising tensions

October 1, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 1– The Ethiopian government on Thursday announced its decision to close its embassy in Asmara, the Eritrean capital, amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

In a press statement, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the decision was made “in response to Eritrea’s direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia.”

The Ethiopian government also declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital, persona non grata “for involvement in activities that pose a direct threat to Ethiopia’s national security in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

The ministry said that the 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa are required to leave the east African country within 48 hours.

The Ethiopian government further urged the Eritrean government “to cease all acts that are contrary to the principles governing relations between sovereign states.”

The ministry, however, said that Ethiopia values its strong historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties with Eritrea and has consistently prioritized peaceful coexistence, regional stability and integration.

“Ethiopia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and to working with all countries in the Horn of Africa to advance lasting peace, security, and regional integration,” it said. (Namibia Daily News Xinhua)

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