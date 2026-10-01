Build it Walvis Bay and Build it Rehoboth Kick Off Their First-Ever Under-13 Soccer Fun Days

Windhoek, Oct.1 — Build it Walvis Bay and Build it Rehoboth, the newest additions to the Nictus Holdings Limited Group, hosted their first-ever Under-13 Soccer Fun Days on 19 and 26 September 2026, respectively. The Walvis Bay and Rehoboth communities enjoyed two memorable days filled with soccer, school spirit,community engagement, and supplier participation.

The Build it Walvis Bay Under-13 Soccer Fun Day was a great success with 10 teams taking part. Narraville Primary School won first place, with Tutaleni Primary School finishing as runner-up.

Immanuel Ruiters Primary School received the Most Disciplined School award and also won the banner competition. The event was hosted by Atlantis Sports Club in partnership with PlaytimeNamibia.

The Build it Rehoboth Under-13 Soccer Fun Day welcomed 14 participating teams. JTL Beukes Primary School won first place, with Ruimte Primary School finishing as runner-up. Usib Primary School received the Most Disciplined School award and also won the banner competition. JTL Beukes Primary School hosted the event.

The Deputy Mayor of Rehoboth, Hon. Christel Swartz, attended the Build it Under-13 Soccer Fun Day and officially opened the event with the ceremonial first kick. Councillor Hon. Dawid Keister deliveredan encouraging message to the participants and attendees, while Council Vice-Chairperson Hon.Janet Nowases was also present.

Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with several of Build it’s trusted suppliers, who shared expert product knowledge and building advice. In partnership with these suppliers, Build it Walvis Bay and Build it Rehoboth funded the Soccer Fun Days and provided prizes for the winning teams.

“It is a privilege to be part of these communities and to invest in today’s youth,” said Francois Wahl, Director of Bou Dit Hardware (Pty) Ltd. “We are grateful for the opportunity to build in both towns and to make a lasting difference.”

The Build it Walvis Bay and Build it Rehoboth teams look forward to continuing to serve their communities with their “Yes We Can” commitment while supporting and empowering local youth.

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