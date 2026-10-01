Namibia urges global maritime sector to turn blue economy policies into action

WINDHOEK, Oct. 1– The Namibian government said developing the blue economy could generate decent employment, strengthen regional food security, expand international trade and foster inclusive growth, an official said Thursday.

Namibia’s Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi highlighted this during the official opening of Walvis Bay Maritime Week 2026 in the country’s port town of Walvis Bay, addressing international delegates and industry leaders.

This year’s program, aligned with World Maritime Day 2026, ran under the theme “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence.”

Nekundi emphasized that the global maritime sector must move beyond high-level strategy and focus on execution. “It is a theme that demands more than applause. It demands action.”

According to Nekundi, the theme calls on stakeholders to move beyond aspiration, to translate sound policies, regulatory frameworks, and national strategies into practical outcomes.

“Maritime excellence must not just be a slogan,” he stressed.

Highlighting Walvis Bay’s strategic importance as a key shipping gateway connecting southern Africa to international trade routes, Nekundi outlined three strategic priorities for the ministry.

“As the Ministry of Works and Transport, our directive is clear. We must power maritime excellence through three pillars of action. First, we must power excellence by investing heavily in sustainable maritime infrastructure,” Nekundi stated.

Namibia must also power safety and stewardship by turning environmental policies into active coastal protection and clean-ocean habits, Nekundi said. “Conservation cannot remain a paragraph in a strategy document. It must be a practice on our shores and in our waters.”

“Third, we must power our people,” he added. According to Nekundi, Namibia’s youth are the future captains, marine engineers, and logistics experts.

“I am particularly encouraged by the youth development initiatives woven throughout this week’s program, the Edu-Corner, the Maritime Art Competition, and the Namport School Debating Competition. These programs do something essential; they introduce young people to diverse maritime opportunities,” he said.

In his address, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Dino Ballotti called on stakeholders to translate economic and maritime policies into direct educational and career opportunities for young Namibians.

First established in 2022, Namport Maritime Week aims to increase public understanding of the country’s blue economy while exposing students, particularly those from inland regions, to logistics, port operations, and marine careers through open days, exhibitions, and educational talks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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