Trending Now
Home International 2 Ghanaian peacekeepers critically injured in attack on UN base in S. Lebanon
2 Ghanaian peacekeepers critically injured in attack on UN base in S. Lebanon
International

2 Ghanaian peacekeepers critically injured in attack on UN base in S. Lebanon

March 6, 2026
BEIRUT, March 6  — Two Ghanaian soldiers serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon were critically injured on Friday after missiles struck their base amid ongoing hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, according to the Ghana Armed Forces.
In a statement, the military said the headquarters of the Ghanaian battalion operating under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was hit during exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group.
The strike caused major damage to the camp, with the Officers’ Mess building catching fire and burning completely. Two peacekeepers sustained critical wounds, while a third soldier suffered trauma, according to the military.
The injured personnel are receiving treatment at a medical bunker inside the UN base and are reported to be in stable condition.
Arrangements are underway to transfer them to a UNIFIL referral hospital for further care. The Ghana Armed Forces said other personnel at the base remain safe and are sheltering in underground bunkers.
Ghana’s government has lodged a formal protest at the United Nations headquarters in New York through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemning the attack and calling for accountability.
The government also urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect their international obligations to ensure the safety of UN peacekeeping personnel.
The incident comes amid renewed exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah along Lebanon’s volatile southern border, where UNIFIL troops are deployed to monitor the situation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)
Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Police arrest arms smugglers in Afghanistan’s Baghlan

December 28, 2025

Zimbabwe stops negotiations with U.S. on health funding...

February 26, 2026

Kenya starts taxidermy preservation of iconic elephant

January 13, 2026

Egypt, Britain, Arab League back UN resolution on...

November 19, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis vow to resume striking Israel if...

November 10, 2025

OPEC raises global oil demand forecast for 2026

August 12, 2025

WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s...

July 31, 2021

Iran rejects speculations on agreeing to interim nuclear...

February 23, 2026

Three dead, four injured as violent storms sweep...

August 23, 2025

Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in...

July 10, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.