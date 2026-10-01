Bank Windhoek achieves strong Global Credit Rating

Windhoek, Oct.1 — Bank Windhoek’s strong credit standing has been affirmed by Global Credit Rating (GCR), which has maintained the Bank’s AA+(NA) long term national scale issuer rating with a Stable Outlook, as well as its A1+(NA) short term issuer rating. GCR has also affirmed Bank Windhoek’s A+(ZA) long term issuer rating on the South African national scale, with a Stable Outlook.

The rating provides continued independent recognition of the strength and resilience of Bank Windhoek’s business, underpinned by its established position in Namibia, sound capitalisation,adequate liquidity and disciplined approach to risk management.

Importantly, GCR views Bank Windhoek’s governance profile positively, highlighting its mature governance framework, effective strategic execution and advanced sustainability integration. The agency also notes that the Bank’s risk profile remains manageable, supported by prudent underwriting and strong governance.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director, James Chapman, said the rating is an important reflection of the principles that have guided Bank Windhoek throughout its history. “Trust is built over time through responsible decisions, sound governance and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for our customers, our stakeholders and Namibia.

Our credit rating reflects the strength of the foundations on which Bank Windhoek operates and our continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance, ethics and responsible banking.”

Chapman added that as a trusted Namibian bank, Bank Windhoek recognises that its role extends beyond financial performance.

He said that the Bank’s responsibility is to safeguard the trust placed in it by customers, employees, shareholders and the broader Namibian economy through sound governance, ethical conduct, prudent risk management and sustainable business

practices.

GCR noted that Bank Windhoek remains one of Namibia’s leading banking franchises, supported by its long operating history, strong brand recognition, established customer base and diversified product offering. The Bank reported a 31.5% national lending market share in 2026 and continues to serve customers through its branch network and expanding digital channels.

The Bank’s financial resilience is further supported by its capital and liquidity position. On 30 June 2026, Bank Windhoek reported a Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.6% and a leverage capital ratio of 12.0%. Its liquidity coverage ratio was 216.3%, while its net stable funding ratio was 123.4%, both comfortably above regulatory requirements.

The reaffirmation follows GCR’s assessment based on audited financial results as of 30 June 2026, information on the Bank’s loan book and funding, industry comparative data and other relevant information. GCR states that its ratings represent an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity.

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