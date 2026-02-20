Namibian producer prices dip quarterly amid annual rise in 2025

WINDHOEK, Feb. 20– Namibia’s producer price index (PPI) recorded a quarterly decline of 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, though it posted a year-on-year increase of 3.1 percent, according to data released on Friday by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

The PPI, a key indicator of wholesale price movements, reflects the prices Namibian producers receive for their goods and services.

According to the latest report, price increases for goods from the mining and quarrying sector, such as gold (50.4 percent) and salt (41.8 percent), as well as from the manufacturing sector, including onshore fish processing (81.2 percent), were the primary drivers of the annual growth.

A closer look at the mining and quarrying sector reveals a significant quarterly contraction of 13.4 percent in Q4 2025; however, on a year-on-year basis, the index increased by 1.5 percent.

According to the NSA, this downturn was attributed to price declines in commodities such as diamonds, uranium and zinc, whose prices fell by 36 percent, 7.8 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

In contrast, the manufacturing sector’s PPI recorded a quarterly increase of 4.4 percent, driven by sub-sectors including diamond cutting and polishing, non-metallic mineral products, and fish processing.

Meanwhile, the index for electricity generation, transmission and distribution remained unchanged on a quarterly basis, the NSA noted. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 29