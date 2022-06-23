Schlettwein features in Bank Windhoek’s third online agriculture series

WINDHOEK, June 23 — On Wednesday, 29 June 2022, Bank Windhoek will host its third online Agriculture Series, a three-part live talk with Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schettwein as the series’ key speaker. Themed ‘Creating a Green Agriculture Economy in Namibia’, the Bank Windhoek online agricultural series will broadcast live on the Bank’s Facebook and LinkedIn social media platforms, from 08:00.

Schlettwein will speak during the series’ second session on Policy Direction for Attracting New Investments in Agriculture and how Green Hydrogen Initiatives will support a Green Agricultural Economy.







Other speakers include, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, founder of Ombu Capital. He will be sharing insights on the Rural economy for inclusive and sustainable recovery, Dr. Fidelis Mwazi, Chief Executive Officer of the Namibian Agronomic Board, will highlight key pointers on Export Diversification, enabled by standards and good practices, and the current landscape in Namibia. Charles Mambadzo, a horticulturist, and Project Manager at Eden Greenfields Investments cc will also share his knowledge and expertise.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, said the Bank Windhoek Online Agriculture Series brings together key experts in the Agriculture Sector to create awareness and engagement on topical issues impacting the sector. “Furthermore, our objectives are to effect positive change in the community and propel the necessary growth as outlined in our National Development Priorities and Harambee Prosperity Plan,” said Pack. “We encourage viewers to join us for these informative sessions.”

