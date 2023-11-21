Impacts of Climate Change on Agriculture in Namibia

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, November 21 – Namibia is experiencing increasingly erratic weather patterns, characterized by dry spells and soaring temperatures. The most vulnerable group facing the brunt of these changes are small-scale and subsistence farmers, whose livelihoods heavily rely on rain-fed crops. Approximately 95 per cent of communal farmers in Namibia depend on rainfall for their crop cultivation.

The current rainfall pattern suggests a bleak outlook, pointing towards a potential failure in crop yields. Many communal farmers are expected to be reliant on government assistance due to the anticipated zero harvest.

This erratic rain pattern is likely to result in poor crop germination, particularly affecting cereals like maize and beans – pivotal staples in the Namibian diet. The projected low maize harvest is expected to drive up maize prices, potentially rendering it unaffordable for many individuals, particularly in the Zambezi region where maize meal is a staple food.

These circumstances bear significant implications for a country where over 80 percent of the population depends on agriculture as a primary livelihood. Recent statistics indicate that approximately 60 percent of the nation’s populace lives below the poverty line, with over 40 percent experiencing extreme poverty.

As December approaches, farmers are banking on miraculous changes in weather conditions. Despite the expected warmth, temperatures persistently reach around 40 degrees Celsius, posing a severe challenge to crop germination. Even small-scale farmers reliant on vegetable production for income are facing insurmountable obstacles. -Namibia Daily News