Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Namibia declares FMD control area to protect meat export status
Namibia declares FMD control area to protect meat export status
Agriculture

Namibia declares FMD control area to protect meat export status

March 21, 2026

WINDHOEK, March 21 — Namibia has declared a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) control area in the southern Kharas Region to safeguard its FMD-free status and protect access to international export markets, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said Saturday.
The declaration, which took effect immediately, followed a Government Gazette notice published on March 17 defining the control area in key border zones and communal lands in southern Namibia.
According to the ministry, the area includes a 10-km strip south of the Mata Mata border post to the Orange River, a 10-km strip north of the Orange River extending westward to the Atlantic Ocean, as well as communal settlements and adjacent farms within the designated zones.
“It is important to note that this declaration should not create an assumption that there is an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Namibia,” ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement.
He said Namibia continues to maintain its FMD-free status without vaccination, which allows the country access to premium international markets.
The precautionary move is intended to prevent the introduction of FMD, particularly amid increased activity in neighbouring countries, Muyunda said.
Farmers and livestock owners within the declared control area are required to comply with strict disease control measures to safeguard livestock health, he added.
Namibia’s FMD-free zone is maintained in line with the World Organisation for Animal Health Terrestrial Code, which requires infrastructure such as veterinary fences, gates and designated entry and exit points to support access to regional and international markets. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Supporting Namibia’s Food Security: WFP’s Impact in Numbers...

May 21, 2023

Impacts of Climate Change on Agriculture in Namibia

November 21, 2023

Vietnam’s processed fruit, vegetable exports top 2 bln...

January 29, 2026

Fish belong to all Namibians: Basson

June 20, 2018

Namibia closes borders for mahangu, white maize imports

January 25, 2019

U.S. agricultural futures fall.

February 26, 2021

Illegal Fishing Persists Along the Zambezi River

September 2, 2023

Transboundary water cooperation crucial for Namibia’s water security:...

June 30, 2022

Namibia’s agricultural sector improving amid COVID-19

February 1, 2022

Bumper harvest in Kavango west Region.

February 19, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.