Namibia declares FMD control area to protect meat export status

WINDHOEK, March 21 — Namibia has declared a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) control area in the southern Kharas Region to safeguard its FMD-free status and protect access to international export markets, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said Saturday.

The declaration, which took effect immediately, followed a Government Gazette notice published on March 17 defining the control area in key border zones and communal lands in southern Namibia.

According to the ministry, the area includes a 10-km strip south of the Mata Mata border post to the Orange River, a 10-km strip north of the Orange River extending westward to the Atlantic Ocean, as well as communal settlements and adjacent farms within the designated zones.

“It is important to note that this declaration should not create an assumption that there is an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Namibia,” ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement.

He said Namibia continues to maintain its FMD-free status without vaccination, which allows the country access to premium international markets.

The precautionary move is intended to prevent the introduction of FMD, particularly amid increased activity in neighbouring countries, Muyunda said.

Farmers and livestock owners within the declared control area are required to comply with strict disease control measures to safeguard livestock health, he added.

Namibia’s FMD-free zone is maintained in line with the World Organisation for Animal Health Terrestrial Code, which requires infrastructure such as veterinary fences, gates and designated entry and exit points to support access to regional and international markets. (Xinhua)

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