Presidency Separates Itself from Fake Social Media Posts about Deportation

The Presidency has expressed concern regarding the spread of social media posts and online articles claiming that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has mandated the deportation of more than 500 American citizens based on visa reciprocity, which has been shared on various social media platforms, alleging that the Namibian President has instructed the deportation of over 500 American nationals. These messages include false quotes and images with misleading information meant to damage the reputation of the President, the Namibian Government, and cause possible diplomatic embarrassment.

The Presidency wants to state unequivocally that the President has not issued any order of deportation or announcement, and no mass deportation of American citizens is in progress. All immigration-related offenses in Namibia are handled in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Namibia. Namibia is dedicated to preserving robust diplomatic and bilateral ties with the United States of America, and all immigration issues are addressed via recognized legal and diplomatic avenues. Namibia persists in maintaining international standards, such as visa and immigration policies, founded on mutual respect and reciprocity.

The Presidency calls on the public, media organizations, and digital content creators to verify information from official Government sources prior to sharing or reporting on it. For authentic updates and confirmed announcements,

“Kindly visit the website of the Presidency and other official platforms”. A statement on Namibian Presidency Facebook Page Reads.

JK WaDisho

Photo: Contributed