Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Presidency Separates Itself from Fake Social Media Posts about Deportation
Presidency Separates Itself from Fake Social Media Posts about Deportation
AgricultureCommunityFeature

Presidency Separates Itself from Fake Social Media Posts about Deportation

April 17, 2025

The Presidency has expressed concern regarding the spread of social media posts and online articles claiming that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has mandated the deportation of more than 500 American citizens based on visa reciprocity, which has been shared on various social media platforms, alleging that the Namibian President has instructed the deportation of over 500 American nationals. These messages include false quotes and images with misleading information meant to damage the reputation of the President, the Namibian Government, and cause possible diplomatic embarrassment.

The Presidency wants to state unequivocally that the President has not issued any order of deportation or announcement, and no mass deportation of American citizens is in progress. All immigration-related offenses in Namibia are handled in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Namibia. Namibia is dedicated to preserving robust diplomatic and bilateral ties with the United States of America, and all immigration issues are addressed via recognized legal and diplomatic avenues. Namibia persists in maintaining international standards, such as visa and immigration policies, founded on mutual respect and reciprocity.

The Presidency calls on the public, media organizations, and digital content creators to verify information from official Government sources prior to sharing or reporting on it. For authentic updates and confirmed announcements,

“Kindly visit the website of the Presidency and other official platforms”. A statement on Namibian Presidency Facebook Page Reads.

JK WaDisho

Photo: Contributed

Post Views: 97
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NDP Outlines Its Campaign Strategy

July 19, 2023

Kabbe Residents Appeal for Annual Harvesting of Increasing...

August 9, 2023

Namibia’s Indigenous People Fight Against Germany’s “Reconciliation” Deal

March 25, 2023

Office of the President Mourns the Loss of...

October 10, 2023

SPYLs Nekongo condemns cutting and transportation of wood

March 3, 2019

GIPF Empowers Members Through Pre-Retirement Workshops at Annual...

August 24, 2023

Huawei: Empowering Namibia’s Digital Transformation

November 8, 2023

Previously disadvantaged Namibians encouraged to apply for fishing...

May 30, 2018

Taxi drivers over the moon due to the...

April 14, 2022

Hardap governor feeds his people

October 20, 2022