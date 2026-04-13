UN launches project to boost urban green transformation in Kenya

NAIROBI, April 13 — The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) have launched an initiative worth 5.2 million U.S. dollars to transform Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, into a hub for climate resilience, nature-positive growth and circularity.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility, the five-year project will pilot integrated green neighborhood approaches in the Kamukunji suburb, aiming to improve living conditions for more than 85,000 residents.

The initiative, titled “Supporting the shift toward Integrated, Low-Carbon and Nature-Positive Neighborhoods in Nairobi,” will be implemented by UNEP, UN-Habitat and Kenyan state agencies.

“This initiative shows how integrated, neighborhood-level action can deliver cleaner air, restored ecosystems and better lives for urban residents, while accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said in a statement.

During its implementation, the project will showcase practical solutions such as climate-resilient infrastructure, green public spaces, ecosystem restoration, renewable energy, sustainable mobility and waste management.

In addition, the project will focus on mobilizing finance to scale impact and engaging public and private partners, alongside local communities, to develop incentives for replicating green neighborhoods across Nairobi and other Kenyan cities.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach said the project demonstrates how cities can lead through integrated planning, innovative design and targeted investments to deliver inclusive, resilient and thriving urban communities.

Alice Wahome, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for lands, public works, housing and urban development, said the initiative aligns with the country’s goal of building cities that are more inclusive, resilient and future-ready. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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