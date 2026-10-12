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Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone, Houthi ballistic missile
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Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone, Houthi ballistic missile

October 12, 2026

RIYADH, Oct. 12 — The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi group intercepted and destroyed a drone and a ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said Monday.

In separate statements posted on social media platform X, al-Maliki said the drone was intercepted in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, while the ballistic missile was launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

The interceptions came amid escalating cross-border hostilities, following attacks on two Saudi airports on Sunday. An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed one Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, while King Fahd International Airport near Dammam was also attacked, according to Saudi aviation authorities.

On Saturday, a Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to the authorities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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