Poland will not join Board of Peace for now: PM

WARSAW, Feb. 11– Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that Poland will for now decline to join the U.S.-proposed Board of Peace, citing concerns over the body’s governance framework and objectives.

Tusk made the remarks ahead of a government meeting. He confirmed that Poland’s embassy in Washington had received a public invitation to attend the board’s inaugural session in the United States.

Tusk said that under the current circumstances, including uncertainties regarding the board’s principles, legal status and primary goals, Poland would not participate in the initiative.

He said that Warsaw does not rule out joining the board in the future should conditions change. U.S. President Donald Trump formally launched the controversial board on Jan. 22 at a charter-signing ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Some major global powers and traditional U.S. allies have declined to join it. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

