S. Korean president says hidden forces of insurrection should be revealed
December 2, 2025

SEOUL, Dec. 2 — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that the forces of insurrection hidden in every corner should be fully revealed to truly open the door to a just national unity.

Lee made the opening remarks at the cabinet meeting ahead of the first anniversary of the emergency martial law, declared on Dec. 3 last year by his impeached predecessor but revoked hours later by the National Assembly.

It was consistent with his comments the previous day that if the hidden acts of insurrection are left unchecked, they will surely recur someday.

Lee, who took office on June 4 through a snap presidential election, said his government will award meaningful certificates, such as commendations, to people who joined in stopping the martial law and draw up measures to remember people’s efforts and the spirit of popular sovereignty for generations to come. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

