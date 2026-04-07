Japan maps out plan to boost defense readiness with dual-use tech

TOKYO, April 7– The Japanese government on Monday outlined plans to promote dual-use technologies to strengthen national defense readiness, local media reported.

According to Kyodo News, the plans were presented at a security panel meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Under the proposal, Japan aims to build a system that would allow civilian production facilities, including those manufacturing drones, artificial intelligence-powered robots, and aircraft components, to be swiftly converted to defense equipment production in the event of a contingency.

The government is also considering leveraging civilian technologies to develop longer-range missiles as part of Japan’s counterstrike capability, Kyodo News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

By adapting technologies such as rockets, Tokyo hopes to fast-track the development of powerful missiles with a range of 2,000 to 6,000 km.

The government envisions deploying such missiles within three years after development begins, with an enhanced model to follow within seven years.

In a separate but related move, the government is also exploring the possible nationalization of plants manufacturing defense equipment as part of preparations for a prolonged conflict, the report said.

One proposal under consideration would see the state acquire such facilities and hand their operations to the private sector.

Japan has been on a sustained path of military expansion for years. Since taking office, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has further accelerated the pace.

The government’s recent moves, including the deployment of long-range missiles, plans to ease arms export restrictions, and a sweeping reorganization of the Self-Defense Forces, have drawn waves of criticism and protests both at home and abroad. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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