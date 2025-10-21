Israeli PM meets with Egyptian intelligence chief, office says

JERUSALEM, Oct. 21 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, met on Tuesday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the two met in Jerusalem with teams. “They discussed advancing (U.S. President Donald) Trump’s plan, Israel-Egypt relations and strengthening peace between the countries, as well as other regional issues,” the office said.

The rare meeting came amid uncertainty over the ongoing fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and as U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel in a bid to shore up the ceasefire.

Both Israel and Hamas have pledged to uphold the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, though each side has accused the other of violating it.

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hamas attack in Rafah, southern Gaza, involving an anti-tank missile and gunfire on troops dismantling infrastructure.

Hamas denied involvement. In response, the IDF carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across Gaza, killing at least 44 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s hospital sources. (Xinhua)

