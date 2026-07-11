S. Africa, UN sign cooperation framework to support sustainable development

The South African government and the United Nations (UN) on Friday signed a five-year cooperation framework to support the country’s national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 — The South African government and the United Nations (UN) on Friday signed a five-year cooperation framework to support the country’s national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2026-2030 was signed in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, by South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa and UN Resident Coordinator in South Africa Nelson Muffuh.

Under the framework, the UN will support South Africa’s development priorities through policy advice, technical assistance, innovation, institutional strengthening, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships.

The framework focuses on three priorities, including promoting inclusive economic growth, strengthening accountable governance, and building resilience through climate action, environmental sustainability and disaster risk reduction.

South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa (1st L) speaks at the signing ceremony of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Pretoria, South Africa, July 10, 2026. (GCIS/Handout via Xinhua)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ramokgopa said the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation focused on delivering measurable improvements in the lives of South Africans.

“The signing of the framework confirms our shared vision. It represents something even more significant: our collective readiness to shift from planning to action, from commitments to measurable outcomes, and from aspirations to real improvements in the lives of our people,” Ramokgopa said.

Muffuh said the framework would guide cooperation between the UN and the South African government with greater focus and urgency during the final years leading to 2030.

“The role of the United Nations development system is to stand alongside the government and the people of South Africa, bringing global experience, technical expertise, convening power, data and evidence, and international solidarity in support of the country’s own development journey,” said Muffuh. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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