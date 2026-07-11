China wants Gulf ceasefire to hold: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 11– Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said Friday that a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities must hold in the Gulf.

Whether the Iran nuclear issue can be properly resolved bears directly on the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East and concerns the common interests of the international community. The parties concerned should advance the negotiations in a rational and pragmatic manner, he said.

Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, tensions in the Middle East briefly eased. However, the ceasefire is now fraught with setbacks and challenges, complicating the prospects for negotiations, he told a Security Council meeting on the Iran nuclear issue.

“The U.S.-Iran MoU contains commitments to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, permanently cease military activities on all fronts, and establish a roadmap for negotiations and sanctions relief,” said Sun.

“China urges all relevant parties to overcome disruptive factors, refrain from the use or threat of force, preserve and implement the MoU, reach a solution that accommodates the concerns of all parties, lift the sanctions against Iran at an early date, and achieve substantive progress in the political settlement process,” he said.

The proper settlement of the Iran nuclear issue must respect the legitimate aspirations and lawful rights and interests of the parties concerned. Iran should continue to uphold its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons.

As a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran enjoys the legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The United States should take concrete actions to create conditions for the political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue, he said.

Russia and China opposed the convening of the Security Council meeting on the Iran nuclear issue, as Security Council Resolution 2231 has expired, therefore, the issue is no longer on the council’s agenda. Russia demanded a procedural vote on the agenda item. Sun spoke before the vote to reiterate China’s opposition to the meeting.

China has repeatedly stressed that Security Council Resolution 2231 expired and terminated on Oct. 18, 2025, and the Security Council has ceased its consideration of the Iran nuclear issue, moreover, the UN secretary-general should discontinue the submission of related reports, Sun said.

“The situation in the Middle East and the Iran nuclear issue are currently at a critical juncture. The Security Council should play a constructive role in promoting negotiations and easing tensions,” he said. “Certain members have insisted on forcing the council, in the name of ‘in support of diplomatic efforts,’ to convene a meeting under an agenda item that has already been terminated.

Such action will not only deepen divisions within the council, but also undermine the atmosphere for negotiations and seriously obstruct the political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue. China is gravely concerned about this,” he said.

China urges the countries concerned to stop political manipulation in the Security Council, faithfully respect the termination of Resolution 2231, uphold the authority of the Security Council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy, and create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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