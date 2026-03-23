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About 260 kg of ICE seized in eastern Myanmar
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About 260 kg of ICE seized in eastern Myanmar

March 23, 2026

YANGON, March 23– Myanmar authorities seized about 260 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in eastern Myanmar’s Shan state, the state-owned daily Myanma Alinn reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces learned that a group was trying to transport black bags over a retaining wall under construction near Mae Sai Creek in Tachileik town using ropes, it said.

The group planned to smuggle the bags across the creek into Thailand, it added.

During the operation, security personnel arrested one suspect and seized 13 bags, with a total weight of about 260 kg of ICE, it said.

The suspect and the seized narcotics have been sent to the local police station for legal action.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices, it added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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