Samaria names 25 men squad for Cosafa Cup.

Port Elizabeth, July 4 – – Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has trimmed his team down to 25 players ahead of the 2021 Cosafa Cup, taking place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 6-18 July.

Namibia are in Group C and starts against Senegal on 08 July before facing Zimbabwe on 11 July and finish off group on 14 July against Mozambique.

There are three groups and only group winners and a best runner-up will advance to the semifinals.

” We have to make statement against Senegal in the opening game. I told the boys to visualize victory and work towards that, we can get it right, it will eleven against eleven and anything is possible”, states Samaria.

Final Cosafa Cup Brave Warriors are: Loydt Kazapua, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Haraeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira, Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Elmo Kambindu, Joslin Kamatuka, Isaskar Gurirab, Junior Theophilus and Salomon Omseb.

NFA