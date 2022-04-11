Trending Now
Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11.36 mln: Africa CDC

April 11, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, April 11 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,363,738 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,551 and that 10,725,904 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,731,247 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,163,962 cases as of Sunday evening.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC. (Xinhua)

