UAE calls on Iraq to stop hostile acts after drones target nuclear plant

ABU DHABI, May 20– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday urged Iraq to prevent all hostile acts originating from its territory.

In a statement, the ministry condemned what it called “terrorist attacks” by drones launched from Iraqi territory, and called on Baghdad to address the threats urgently and in accordance with international law.

The UAE Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its air defense systems have detected six drones from Iraq over the past 48 hours, including some targeting the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Defense Ministry said its air defense systems detected three drones that entered the UAE’s airspace from the western border area, two of which were successfully intercepted, while the third struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant and caused a fire, with no injuries or impact on radiological safety levels reported. Barakah is central to the UAE’s clean energy goals.

The plant began full commercial operations in September 2024 and generates approximately 40 terawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, supplying about 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs, according to local media reports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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