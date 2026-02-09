Afghanistan arrest 1,755 people for attempting to enter Iran illegally

KABUL, Feb. 9 – Afghan border forces have arrested 1,755 individuals in the past week in the western Herat province for attempting to cross illegally into neighboring Iran, according to a Monday statement from the army’s western region command.

The statement said the arrests were made during coordinated operations by intelligence and border units. After verification, the detainees were returned to their home areas.

In similar operations in mid-December, Afghan border forces reported arresting 398 people in Herat province for attempting to cross into the neighboring country.

Illegal border crossings remain a persistent challenge for Afghan authorities, as many Afghans try daily to leave for Iran and other countries, seeking to escape poverty and unemployment in the war-torn nation. (Namibia – Daily News / Xinhua)

