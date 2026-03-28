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Attempted bomb attack against Bank of America foiled in Paris
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Attempted bomb attack against Bank of America foiled in Paris

March 28, 2026

PARIS, March 28 — An attempted bomb attack was foiled early Saturday outside the branch of the Bank of America in Paris,French media reported.

According to Le Figaro, a suspect was arrested just after placing an improvised explosive device outside the bank’s offices. This “violent act of a terrorist nature” was thwarted thanks to the swift response of a police unit from the Paris police prefecture, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X.

France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has taken over the case, telling Le Figaro that it has opened a flagrante delicto investigation on charges of “attempted destruction by fire or dangerous means in connection with a terrorist undertaking,” “manufacturing an incendiary or explosive device in connection with a terrorist undertaking,” “possession and transport of an incendiary or explosive device with intent to prepare dangerous acts of destruction, in connection with a terrorist undertaking,” and “criminal terrorist association.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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