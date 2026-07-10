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Iran to retaliate attacks on infrastructure, not to spare Israel — top security official
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Iran to retaliate attacks on infrastructure, not to spare Israel — top security official

July 10, 2026

TEHRAN, July 10 — A top Iranian security official warned Friday that Iran will retaliate against any attack on its infrastructure, and that Israel will not be spared from its response.

As warned before, attacks on Iranian infrastructure will be retaliated, and Israel will not remain safe from the Iranian armed forces’ response, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

The United States launched airstrikes on several cities in southern Iran on Wednesday and Thursday, and targeted two railway bridges in northeastern Iran, saying the attacks were in response to “Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and army said they struck U.S. military bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan with missiles and drones.

The clashes came as, under a recently signed peace memorandum of understanding, Iran and the United States were scheduled to hold negotiations within a 60-day period to reach a final agreement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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