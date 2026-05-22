Russia says 4 killed, 35 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on college building in Luhansk

MOSCOW, May 22 — Four people were killed and 35 others injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on an academic building and a dormitory in the Luhansk region early Friday, said Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry said a large-scale overnight drone assault hit the campus of Starobelsk College under Luhansk Pedagogical University, causing the collapse of a student dormitory. A total of 86 students were inside the building at the time of the attack.

“Eighty-six teenagers aged 14 to 18 were in the building during the strike. Preliminary reports indicate four fatalities and 35 injured minors with wounds of varying severity,” Lantratova posted on her Telegram channel.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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