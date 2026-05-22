Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Central African Republic forms new government
Central African Republic forms new government
Africa

Central African Republic forms new government

May 22, 2026

YAOUNDE, May 22 — President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera on Thursday signed a decree to form a new government.

According to the decree, four ministers of state, 26 ministers and two minister delegates were appointed or retained at the prime minister’s proposal.

Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene was retained as minister of state for justice, human rights promotion and good governance, and keeper of the seals.

Aurelien Simplice Zingas was also retained as minister of state for national education. Several other government members also kept their posts, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad Sylvie Baipo Temon, and Minister of Finance and Budget Herve Ndoba.

Former Minister of Energy Development and Hydraulic Resources Arthur Bertrand Piri was appointed minister of state for equipment and public works.

Evariste Ngamana, spokesperson for the ruling party United Hearts Movement, was named minister of state for communication and media and government spokesperson.

The decree came six days after Felix Moloua was reappointed as prime minister. Local media reported that the new government has been tasked with enhancing development and reinforcing peace efforts in the war-torn country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President Museveni host Akon at his ranch.

April 9, 2021

China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges launched at AU...

January 9, 2026

South African president engages with European leaders on...

August 24, 2025

UN says heavy rains kill at least 25...

May 10, 2021

Young Inventor with big dreams.

April 21, 2021

Over 20 dead in DR Congo boat accident

November 28, 2025

Tanzania calls on East African Community to support...

June 12, 2021

Angolan president calls for ceasefire in eastern DR...

February 10, 2026

Nigerian troops kill 151 gunmen in operations

September 16, 2023

Zambia says studies support joint Batoka Gorge power...

January 6, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.