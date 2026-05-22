Central African Republic forms new government

YAOUNDE, May 22 — President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera on Thursday signed a decree to form a new government.

According to the decree, four ministers of state, 26 ministers and two minister delegates were appointed or retained at the prime minister’s proposal.

Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene was retained as minister of state for justice, human rights promotion and good governance, and keeper of the seals.

Aurelien Simplice Zingas was also retained as minister of state for national education. Several other government members also kept their posts, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad Sylvie Baipo Temon, and Minister of Finance and Budget Herve Ndoba.

Former Minister of Energy Development and Hydraulic Resources Arthur Bertrand Piri was appointed minister of state for equipment and public works.

Evariste Ngamana, spokesperson for the ruling party United Hearts Movement, was named minister of state for communication and media and government spokesperson.

The decree came six days after Felix Moloua was reappointed as prime minister. Local media reported that the new government has been tasked with enhancing development and reinforcing peace efforts in the war-torn country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 14