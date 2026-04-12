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Tanzanian gov’t reviews rising fuel costs
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Tanzanian gov’t reviews rising fuel costs

April 12, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, April 12 — Tanzanian Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said on Sunday that the government is undertaking a comprehensive assessment of rising fuel prices, emphasizing a cautious approach to avoid hasty decisions that could worsen the situation.

Speaking to residents in the Chamwino District of the Dodoma Region, Nchemba said the ongoing evaluation is aimed at identifying appropriate measures to address the increase in fuel costs without triggering unnecessary panic or conflict among stakeholders.

“The government is carefully reviewing the situation to determine the best course of action.

We must avoid rushing into decisions that could create further tension between the government, citizens, and service providers,” he said.

Nchemba reassured Tanzanians that the government is closely monitoring fuel supply and holding daily consultations with key sectors to ensure the commodity remains available nationwide.

He added that the government is also addressing pricing concerns for goods and services to prevent disruptions to production and transportation that could make living costs unaffordable for citizens. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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