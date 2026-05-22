Iran condemns U.S. sanctions on envoy to Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 22– Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned new U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani and several Lebanese officials.

The ministry made the remarks in a statement a day after the U.S. Treasury and State Department announced sanctions on nine people accused by Washington of helping Hezbollah “undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

It called the sanctions “ridiculous,” saying they were aimed at weakening Lebanon’s sovereignty and inciting sedition in Lebanese society.

It said the measures also showed what it called the U.S. government’s continued complicity with Israel in its “military aggression” and “heinous crimes” against Lebanon.

The ministry said sanctioning the Iranian ambassador was “illegal and unjustified” and reflected Washington’s disregard for international law and the UN Charter, particularly the principle of respect for national sovereignty.

It expressed confidence that Lebanese groups and communities would defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while maintaining unity and solidarity.

It also said Lebanon would prevent Israel from achieving its “sinister” objectives by resisting its aggression and ending its occupation. (Namibia Daiy News / Xinhua)

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