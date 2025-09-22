Ukrainian drones kill 3, injure 16 in Crimea

Trending Now
Visitors check damaged Russian drones during the International Conference on Expanding Sanctions Against Russia in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
September 22, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 22 — A Ukrainian drone attack left three people dead, and 16 others injured in Crimea, regional head Sergei Aksyonov said Sunday on his Telegram channel.

Aksyonov said the incident occurred near the settlement of Foros, where several facilities at the Foros sanatorium and a local school building were damaged.

“The drone attack at the Foros school completely destroyed the assembly hall and severely damaged the library.

A security guard was injured,” Oleg Kryuchkov, Aksyonov’s advisor, said in a Telegram post.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that at about 19:30 Moscow time (1630 GMT) on Sunday, Ukraine carried out a “terrorist strike” using drones equipped with high-explosive warheads.

The ministry added that the attack targeted a resort area of Crimea where there were no military facilities. (Xinhua)

