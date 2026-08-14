U.S. dollar ticks down

NEW YORK, Aug. 14 — The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.3 percent to 99.667 at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.1566 dollars from 1.1529 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.3533 dollars from 1.3485 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 159.38 Japanese yen, lower than 159.51 Japanese yen in the previous session. The U.S. dollar declined to 0.8131 Swiss francs from 0.8139 Swiss francs, and it was down to 1.3877 Canadian dollars from 1.3936 Canadian dollars.

The U.S. dollar lost to 9.5246 Swedish kronor from 9.5684 Swedish kronor. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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