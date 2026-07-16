Russia sees no quick prospects for Ukraine talks: Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16– Russia does not yet see any prospects for a quick resumption of negotiations on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russia maintains its openness to the negotiation process regarding Ukraine and values Türkiye’s mediation efforts, Peskov said during a briefing.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday approved the appointment of several new ministers to the cabinet of the newly-appointed Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, the parliament’s press service reported.

The new appointments included new ministers for the interior, reconstruction, territories and internally displaced persons, as well as a deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

In a separate vote, the parliament dismissed the foreign minister and defense minister. Their successors are expected to be appointed later.

Commenting on changes in the Ukrainian government, Peskov said that cabinet reshuffles are not of fundamental importance to Russia.

“What matters to us is the settlement of the situation and ensuring our own interests,” Peskov said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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