Russia and Ethiopia begin cooperation in the field of peaceful atom
Russia and Ethiopia begin cooperation in the field of peaceful atom
Russia and Ethiopia begin cooperation in the field of peaceful atom

August 28, 2023

28 July 2023

A roadmap for the development of Russian-Ethiopian cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy was signed on the sidelines of the Russia — Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. The document was signed by Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM, and Belete Molla, Minister of Innovation and Technology of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The roadmap defines the concrete steps that the parties will take in 2023-2025 to explore the possibilities of building a large or small nuclear power plant, as well as a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Ethiopia. The two parties plan to work together to develop Ethiopia’s national nuclear infrastructure, organize technical tours and seminars, and hold meetings of specialized working groups.

