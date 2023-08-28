Russia and Zimbabwe signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy

On the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, an agreement was signed between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe on cooperation in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

The document was signed by the Director General of ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev on the Russian part, and by the Minister of Energy and Power Development S. Zhemu on the part of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The document establishes a legal framework for cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe in the peaceful use of atomic energy in a wide range of areas, such as assistance in the creation and improvement of Zimbabwe’s nuclear infrastructure in accordance with international guidelines; regulation in the field of nuclear and radiation safety, production of radioisotopes and their use in industry, medicine and agriculture; cooperation in areas of application of radiation technologies and nuclear medicine, education, training and retraining of specialists for the nuclear industry.

The agreement was signed in pursuance of the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between ROSATOM and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe on September 20, 2021 “on the sidelines” of the 65th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.