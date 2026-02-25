Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica SADC calls for energy diversification to boost regional development
AfricaCurrent AffairsdevelopmentENERGYInternational

SADC calls for energy diversification to boost regional development

February 25, 2026

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe, Feb. 25– The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday called for the diversification of energy sources through the adoption of renewable energy to boost the region’s development.

Speaking at the official opening of the SADC Sustainable Energy Week underway in Zimbabwe’s resort city of Victoria Falls, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi said energy security and universal access remain fundamental enablers of regional integration, industrialization and sustainable economic growth.

He stressed the need for energy diversification, noting that the region’s installed electricity capacity is still dominated by coal-fired plants, accounting for 59 percent of electricity generation, while hydropower contributes 24 percent.

“Encouragingly, the share of lower-carbon sources, including solar, wind and natural gas, has increased significantly from 3 percent to 12 percent over the past decade, reflecting steady progress in diversifying the regional energy mix,” he said.

With about only 56 percent of the SADC population having access to electricity, Magosi said the region must continue exploring a broad range of technologies to strengthen energy security and sustainability.

“These include clean coal technologies to improve efficiency and reduce emissions from existing assets, as well as nuclear energy as a potential baseload option, where feasible and in line with international safety standards,” he said.

He noted that climate-related droughts between 2024 and 2025, which lowered river levels and reduced hydropower output, exposed the region’s vulnerability and the need to diversify energy sources.

“As we can not predict the frequency or impact of such events, diversifying our energy mix is imperative.

This includes gas-to-power options, cleaner coal technologies, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, emerging solutions such as green hydrogen, and virtual power plants supported by commercial and residential rooftop solar,” he added.

Under the theme of “Driving Regional Economic Growth through Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency”, the energy week brought together more than 500 policymakers, energy experts, academia, financiers, industry leaders and key stakeholders from across the region and beyond to discuss issues on energy development. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN chief applauds agreement to secure ceasefire, hostage...

October 9, 2025

Indonesia foils smuggling attempt of protected bird species...

October 10, 2025

Russia and Ethiopia begin cooperation in the field...

August 28, 2023

Sudanese army says will help evacuate foreign nationals

April 22, 2023

Nigeria, Liberia agree to increase military cooperation

July 15, 2022

Trade among EAEU countries nears 100 bln dollars

December 22, 2025

Zambia sees 14.7 bln USD in actualized investments...

December 30, 2025

“Hello, Beijing” cultural and tourism exhibition kicks off...

September 18, 2023

South African Parliament to move flagship program to...

January 7, 2022

Trump signals he may let last U.S.-Russia nuclear...

January 9, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.