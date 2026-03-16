Laos promotes remote work, renewable energy to ease fuel pressure

VIENTIANE, March 16 — To address the impact of rising fuel prices, the Lao government has introduced measures to reduce fuel consumption, including remote work arrangements, fewer in-person meetings, rotating work shifts, and greater use of public transportation and electric vehicles.

According to the latest notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on March 13, the directive outlines measures to reduce fuel consumption, strengthen economic stability, and prepare the country to cope with potential impacts on production and supply chains.

Under the order, ministries are instructed to rotate staff, increase the use of remote meetings, implement strict cost-saving measures, and limit unnecessary travel to reduce fuel consumption, Lao Phattana News reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with inspecting fuel importers and distribution stations to ensure compliance and prevent violations.

The ministry will also promote fuel conservation, build public confidence in electric vehicles, expand EV charging infrastructure, and explore policies to encourage EV adoption.

In addition, it will monitor prices of key agricultural products such as rice, meat, eggs, fish, and vegetables to prevent excessive fluctuations while encouraging domestic production and trade.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport will coordinate with relevant sectors to study connecting the Bus Rapid Transit system with train stations and airports to improve passenger access and encourage greater use of public transportation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance will assess the impact of the global energy crisis on national economic growth and macroeconomic stability to ensure the country’s socio-economic development plan remains on track.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will promote the use of renewable energy among farmers and businesses to reduce fuel consumption and study the establishment of food reserves to strengthen food security.

The government will also strengthen public awareness campaigns to encourage fuel conservation and prepare the public for possible impacts of rising fuel prices on production costs, transportation, goods and services, and inflation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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